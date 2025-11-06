India-Japan partnership key to strategic stability in Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the growing Indo-Japan ties, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the partnership between the two nations contributes to enhancing strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, he said, "Our partnership that has deepened so much in the last few decades, has greater value than ever before. It serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and contribute to economic one at a global level. Maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific is a stronger imperative, but also a more complex challenge. Our bilateral relationship responds to the changing global scenario, and that is reflected in the deepening of cooperation across multiple domains."

The EAM congratulated the think tanks, Delhi Policy Group and the Japan Institute of International Affairs for hosting the dialogue. (IANS)

