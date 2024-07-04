India, Japan to work together towards building safe & trustworthy AI: Hiroshi Yoshida

New Delhi: As the world leaders aim to control artificial intelligence (AI) and the user harms associated with it, India and Japan will work together in order to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI, said Japanese Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination (Internal Affairs), Hiroshi Yoshida, here on Wednesday.

Lauding India's prowess in the technology field, especially AI, Yoshida said they are delighted that India is one of the first countries to announce its participation in AI and how to harness its true potential.

"We believe India and Japan together, with all the other members, are working closely together to achieve safe, secure and trustworthy AI around the world," he said during the 'Global IndiaAI Mission 2024' summit in the national capital.

"By working together, Japan and India can contribute further to the responsible development, deployment and use of AI in the world," Yoshida noted.

The two-day event is hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to discuss issues related to AI with India firmly committed to the ethical and inclusive growth of AI.

Yoshida echoed the importance of secure and trustworthy AI at the event, which is being attended by global leaders, and AI researchers from at least 50 countries.

"Japan is convinced that India's AI initiatives will create synergy with the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). We've been advocating for a safety code and guidelines to mitigate risks like misinformation and intellectual property protection," Yoshida emphasised. (IANS)

