India-Nepal hydro power project nears completion, Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal visits site

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation for the 11.8 km long Head Race Tunnel of 900 MW Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal which is being executed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (SAPDC), a fully-owned subsidiary of Indian power major SJVN, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.

SAPDC is a significant collaboration between SJVN and the Government of Nepal, which aims to enhance regional energy security and boost economic development through sustainable hydropower generation in Arun River Basin.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava; SJVN Chairperson & Managing Director Sushil Sharma and other senior officials were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Nepal Prime Minister said that this breakthrough brings us closer to the goal of providing clean, renewable energy and in contributing to the sustainable development of the region.

He expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts and reaffirmed the commitment of the government of Nepal to facilitate the timely completion of Arun - 3 Hydro Electric Project.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava recalled in his address that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had agreed last year, to the long-term power trade agreement for the import of electricity from Nepal. He said that completion of export-oriented 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project will be a major milestone for this.

SJVN chief Sushil Sharma apprised the Prime Minister of Nepal that the successful breakthrough of the Head Race Tunnel marks a significant milestone in the construction of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project.

The CMD briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of the project and the associated 217 km long transmission line.

He informed that more than 74 per cent of the project works have been completed and that the remaining works are going on in full swing.

He added that Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project will start generating electricity by next year and that it has the potential to generate 3,924 million units of electricity every year. SJVN is currently executing three Hydroelectric Projects of 2,200 MW on Arun River basin in Nepal. (IANS)

Also Read: Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins trust vote for 4th time

Also Watch: