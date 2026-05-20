India one of the greatest powers: Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

OSLO: Spotlighting India's position as a major global player, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that Nordic countries' cooperation with "one of the greatest powers" can bring stability, prosperity, and unity amid global uncertainties.

"There is this idea growing right now that the middle powers in the world should act together, stick together, and work together. We cannot say that India is a middle power. You are one of the biggest powers. It's not very easy to say that the Nordic countries are middle powers because we are too small to be middle powers. But when we are united, the Nordic countries, then we are a middle power. And working together with one of the greatest powers on these clear ideas and values, I think we can bring stability, prosperity, and unity into a world that is changing rapidly and unfortunately not in the right direction," Frederiksen stated while addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of other Nordic nations in Oslo on Tuesday. (IANS)

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