India proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah: EAM Jaishankar

Colombo: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ launched by India after Cyclone Ditwah devastated the island nation.

The EAM arrived in Colombo on Monday to a warm welcome by Sri Lankan Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the EAM Jaishankar said, “Looking forward to calling on His Excellency President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning. India is proud to have stood by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and of its support through Operation Sagar Bandhu.”

EAM Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated earlier in the day, underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka. (IANS)

