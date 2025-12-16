India reaffirms ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ religious harmony at 11th UNAOC

Riyadh: Ministry of External Affairs'(MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran underscored India's standing on the global stage as a nation rooted in an ancient civilization and rich diversity, invoking the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world as one family-and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which upholds equal respect for all religions.

According to the MEA, P. Kumaran led the Indian delegation at the 11th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he delivered India's national statement at the High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of UNAOC.

During his address, he highlighted the role of UNAOC in promoting harmony among nations and cultures worldwide.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh from December 14-15, the 11th UNAOC is being held under the overarching theme, "UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity - Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World".

In a press statement, the UNAOC said the global forum comes at a critical point of history, marked by deepening divides, widespread conflicts across the globe and fading trust in the effectiveness of global governance structures and the multilateral system.

It brought together political leaders, international and regional organisations, religious leaders and faith actors, as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, arts, sports and media, with the aim of renewing their shared commitment to the enduring power of dialogue, mutual respect and understanding. (IANS)

