India Rejects UN Criticism on Security Measures for Delhi Protest

NEW DELHI: India firmly dismissed the concerns raised by the UN human rights body on Sunday regarding the security measures implemented ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration in Delhi, branding the remarks as "unwarranted" and an "unacceptable interference" in domestic matters. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised, "India is the world's largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media."(ANI)

Also Read: