India sends vital medical supplies to Kabul hospital, reinforces humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI/ KABUL: Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, India on Thursday delivered medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted: "Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul."

This comes amid India's sustained efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the supply of essential medicines, relief materials, and other aid.

Earlier this week, addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's engagement with Afghanistan has expanded over the past year, with a focus on diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian support and development initiatives. (IANS)

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