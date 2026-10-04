India slams Pak’s ‘Form 47’ rulers for using terrorism as distraction

United Nations: India has accused Pakistan's "Form 47" military rulers of weaponising terrorism as a distraction from its raging domestic discontent that is being suppressed by killing civilians in the area of Kashmir it illegally occupies and within its country.

"Instead of addressing domestic discontent, Pakistan seeks to distract by fomenting instability in India and sponsoring, inciting, abetting, and financing cross-border terrorism in my country for more than three decades", said Bhavika Mangalanandan, a First Secretary in India's UN Mission.

She invoked "Form 47", an election document that the military rulers manipulated to put the pliable government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its proxy in Islamabad in 2024, and it has metamorphosed into a meme of ridicule. "The only human rights violation taking place in Kashmir is perpetrated by the armed forces of Pakistan and their terrorist proxies", Mangalanandan said, exercising the right of reply to Pakistan's allegations against India in the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian, and cultural issues. She said making accusations against India "is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to mask the ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot and its other cities, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for merely demanding bread, electricity, and human dignity". (IANS)

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