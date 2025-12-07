India, South Korea explore space cooperation, discuss stronger ties

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das and Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) Administrator Yoon Youngbin on Saturday explored areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements in both countries. The Indian envoy and KASA administrator met at the Indian Embassy in Seoul and held talks on enhancing space cooperation between India and South Korea. According to the Embassy, the discussions stemmed from the recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The two sides explored specific areas of space cooperation and ways to build business-to-business (B2B) engagements between the emerging private space sector in both countries. The Ambassador also congratulated KASA on the successful fourth NURI rocket launch. The MoU between KASA and ISRO was signed to jointly pursue space projects, utilise science and technology infrastructure, and operate ground stations. According to KASA, this agreement is expected to further strengthen strategic partnerships, particularly with the Global South. (IANS)

Also Read: India Caps Domestic Airfares to Curb Price Surge Amid IndiGo Disruptions