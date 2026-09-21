India, Sri Lanka deepen maritime cooperation in Indian Ocean with SLINEX-26 in Visakhapatnam

NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the bilateral exercise SLINEX26 in Visakhapatnam, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

"Sri Lanka Naval Ship Sindurala arrived at Visakhapatnam for the 13th edition of the bilateral exercise SLINEX26, scheduled from 17-21 Sep 26. SLINEX26 reaffirms the enduring India-Sri Lanka maritime partnership and shared commitment to a secure Indian Ocean Region," the Spokesperson stated on X.

The exercise began with the Harbour Phase, followed by the Sea Phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Kavaratti, an indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Jyoti, the Fleet Tanker, will participate from the Indian Navy. At the same time, SLNS Sindurala represents the Sri Lanka Navy.

"Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX has evolved into an important forum for fostering maritime cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the two Navies," said the Ministry.

The Harbour Phase, conducted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, commenced with an opening ceremony and reception onboard INS Kavaratti for the visiting crew of SLNS Sindurala.

"The phase includes professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sharing of best practices, Yoga, sports and cultural activities. The subsequent Sea Phase will focus on enhancing operational synergy and interoperability through coordinated activities at sea," noted the Ministry.

"Aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR, SLINEX-26 reinforces India's commitment to a secure, stable and inclusive maritime environment and further consolidates the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka," it added. (IANS)

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