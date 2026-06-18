India-UK Trade Pact to Take Effect from July 15, Boosting Bilateral Economic Ties

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will enter into force on July 15, marking a new phase in the country’s economic diplomacy.

Simultaneously, the Agreement on Social Security — referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) — will also come into effect on July 15, reinforcing the mobility and competitiveness of Indian professionals in the United Kingdom.

Moreover, the period of exemption under the DCC has been increased from 3 years to 5 years, thereby marking a major gain for India’s temporary workers, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

“A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026. This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

“It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties,” he added. (IANS)

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