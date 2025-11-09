India urges developed nations to act faster on emissions at COP30

BELEM: Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented India's national statement at the World Leaders' Summit ahead of the COP30 climate conference, reaffirming the country's commitment to climate action, multilateral cooperation, and equity-driven solutions, while urging developed nations to take greater responsibility for reducing emissions and supporting developing countries.

Addressing the plenary in Belem, Ambassador Bhatia said the world must remember the "principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities," adopted at the 1992 Rio Summit, and ensure that global climate efforts remain rooted in fairness and shared accountability.

"Ten years after the Paris Agreement, global ambition remains inadequate. Many nations' NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) fall short. While developing countries continue to take decisive climate action, developed countries that have disproportionately appropriated the global carbon budget must accelerate emission reductions and deliver the promised, adequate, and predictable support," he said.

The Indian envoy warned that the global carbon budget is rapidly depleting, stressing that developed nations must achieve net zero much sooner than their current timelines and move towards net-negative emissions to create a balance.

"Given the rapid depletion of the meagre remaining carbon budget, developed countries must reach net zero much sooner than they have declared and invest substantially in reaching net-negative emissions", he said.

Bhatia highlighted India's progress in pursuing a low-carbon development path under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting that the country has achieved several of its climate goals well ahead of schedule.

"Between 2005 and 2020, we reduced the emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent, and this trend continues. Non-fossil power installed capacity now accounts for over 50% of our total installed capacity, enabling us to reach our revised NDC target five years ahead of schedule," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: India and Brazil review progress in strategic partnership at 6th Dialogue