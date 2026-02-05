India-US discuss economic, security ties in talks with Bessent and Rubio

Washington DC: United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and addressed the importance of securing supply chains.

Bessent and Jaishankar also discussed economic security issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, he said, "Enjoyed today's meeting with Minister S Jaishankar of India. During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest."

Speaking about the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation."

Jaishankar also held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed facets of India-US Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of India - US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests." (ANI)

