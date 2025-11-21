India, US discuss shared maritime interests, strengthening defence ties

WASHINGTON: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the National Defence University (NDU) at Washington’s Fort Lesley J McNair, holding discussions with NDU President Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin on further strengthening defence ties between India and the United States.

“During his official visit to the US, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, visited the National Defense University (NDU) at Fort Lesley J McNair and interacted with President NDU, VAdm Peter A Garvin. Discussions focused on professional military education, strengthening linkages with institutes of higher learning between the two defence forces, training exchange of international fellows and military professors, and issues of shared maritime interests to further strengthen India–US defence ties,” the Indian Navy shared on X on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on US Navy Secretary John C Phelan and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. He also met Vice Admiral Yvette Devids, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Plans and Strategy, Steve Parode, Deputy Director Naval Intelligence, and Rear Admiral Raymond P Owens, Director Navy International Programs Office

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening maritime cooperation, enhancing defence industry collaboration, understanding of emerging challenges, information sharing, maritime domain awareness, intelligence, and opportunities towards expanding avenues for joint innovation, technology transfer, training, and interoperability between navies of India and the US.(IANS)

