Indian Embassy in Lebanon urges Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel

Beirut: Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle Eastern region, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon has advised all Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures.

The embassy asked Indian nationals in Lebanon to contact it on its mobile number or through email in case of any emergency.

In the advisory issued on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said: “In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures.” “For any emergency, Indian nationals in Lebanon may contact the Embassy through mobile No. +96176860128 or email: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in,” it added.

India on Saturday said that it remains deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. (IANS)

