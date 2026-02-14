Indian Navy makes History, takes Global Maritime Command

Washington: The Indian Navy has assumed command of Combined Task Force 154, marking the first time it is leading the multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces. The change of command ceremony was held on Feb. 11 at the CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, Commander, CMF, US NAVCENT and US Fifth Fleet.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, attended the ceremony. Senior military leaders from member nations were also present.

Commodore Milind M. Mokashi, Shaurya Chakra, formally took over as Commander of CTF-154 from the outgoing commander of the Italian Navy.

CTF-154 focuses on training and capacity building for member nations of the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces. The development underscores India's commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

The task force was established in May 2023. It is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programs across the Middle East and the wider region.

The training framework is built around five pillars. These are Maritime Domain Awareness, Law of the Sea, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Maritime Rescue and Assistance, and Leadership Development.

CTF-154 conducts regular Maritime Security Enhancement Training events. It also carries out exercises such as Compass Rose and Northern and Southern Readiness.

These programs aim to strengthen partner nations' capabilities against common threats. These include illegal trafficking, piracy and irregular migration. (IANS)

