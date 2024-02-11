Indian-origin tech executive dies in Washington

Chicago: A 41-year-old Indian-origin tech executive has died in the US, days after he was assaulted outside a restaurant in Washington, according to media reports.

Vivek Taneja, president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after he was assaulted by a man on February 2 outside Shoto Restaurant, the WUSA9 news channel reported.

Taneja was knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement, following a verbal altercation that got physical.

According to the police incident report, Taneja stepped in to defend a female companion who was being harassed by the suspect.

Police found him at around 2 a.m. on the pavement with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to hospital.

An eyewitness who knew Taneja told the news channel that the fight started inside the restaurant after which both men were kicked out. (IANS)

