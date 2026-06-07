Indian United Nations peacekeeping award winner calls for peace in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS: Indian Army Major Abhilasha Barak, who received a UNpeacekeeping award, has urged diplomacy to find an end to the conflict in Lebanon so that rebuilding can begin in the war-devastated country where she is a peacekeeper. “What I foresee further is that talks should take place, diplomacy should come into action, and hopefully the ceasefire will continue”, Barak said at a news conference on Friday (local time) “And then we can move on to rebuilding the community, not just physically with their roads and destructed homes, but also (healing) the post-trauma, which they are going under”, she said when asked about the situation in Lebanon. (IANS)

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