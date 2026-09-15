India’s water initiatives highlighted at UN rights council side event

GENEVA: India's efforts to address water scarcity through initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana and Namami Gange programme were highlighted at a side event of the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council here on Monday.

The discussion on "Water Scarcity, Human Rights and Transboundary Water Governance" brought together experts, civil society representatives and youth voices to examine water scarcity, human rights, sustainable development and cooperation over shared water resources.

Hansraj Singh of Sambhali Trust highlighted India's experience of managing rivers across state boundaries, saying the country had built institutions aimed at promoting cooperation rather than competition among states.

He cited the Bhakra Beas Management Board, which manages the Bhakra and Pong dams as shared assets for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, and the Cauvery Water Management Authority, which oversees water releases among riparian states.

The Indira Gandhi Canal, which carries water more than 650 kilometres from Punjab into the Thar Desert, and the Ken-Betwa river-linking project were also cited as examples of India's efforts to address water distribution and access. (ANI)

Also Read: Human Rights organisation appeals to recognise ‘Bangladesh’s 1971 genocide’ at UN