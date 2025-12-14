Indonesia flood death toll exceeds 1,000 as rescue, recovery efforts continue

JAKARTA: The death toll from floods and landslides that struck three provinces on Indonesia's Sumatra Island has exceeded 1,000, with 218 people still missing, according to the latest data released Saturday by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The disasters have caused extensive infrastructure damage. BNPB data listed damage to about 1,200 public facilities, as well as 219 health facilities, 581 educational facilities, 434 houses of worship, 290 office buildings and 145 bridges.

Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB's Data and Information Center, said at a press conference on Friday that data verification and cross-referencing with civil records are ongoing at the sub-district level. He noted that victims are being confirmed by name and address and that the verification process continues in several districts, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

Also Read: Indonesia flood death toll rises to 303, widespread damage in Thailand