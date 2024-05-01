Indonesia Volcano Erupts, Thousands Evacuated As Threat Of Tsunami Looms Large

MANADO: Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, prompting the concerned authorities to issue the highest level of alert.
Thousands of people residing near the hotspot were ordered to immediately evaluate as the threat of tsunami from debris sliding into the sea looms large.
The country's volcanology agency had warned that the danger which the volcano posed was not over after it erupted more than half a dozen times this month, compelling the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.
Situated in North Sulawesi province of Indonesia, Mount Ruang erupted at around 01:15 am local time on April 30 (1715 GMT Monday) and then twice more that morning.
A statement issued by the volcanology agency informed about this latest development.
It added that the eruption led to smoke billowing from the crater and the volcano splashing a tower of ash which went as high as five kilometres (3.1 miles) into the sky, as well as spewing a fiery column of lava.
Abdul Muhari, the spokesperson of the national disaster agency BNPB, while addressing a press conference, revealed that an estimated 11,000 to 12,000 people had to be evacuated from near Ruang's crater.
The spokesman further informed that the local disaster mitigation agency, with the assistance of the military and the police, are currently engaged in evacuating residents.
Images released by the agency showed a molten red column bursting into the sky, a large ash cloud spilling from the crater and burning embers near local houses.
Volcanology officials warned locals of "the potential for ejections of incandescent rocks, hot clouds and tsunamis due to eruption material entering the sea."
This stern warning led to the disaster agency imposing a seven-kilometre exclusion zone around Ruang.
Abdul said a rescue ship and a warship had been dispatched to help move thousands from neighbouring Tagulandang island north to Siau island because of the tsunami warning.
"We urge people in Tagulandang island to stay away from coastal areas, to be on alert for the potential of a tsunami to occur," he said, citing an 1871 wave that killed around 400 people after volcanic debris fell into the sea.
ALSO READ: Chinese ships ‘harass’ Philippine supply ships with water cannons
ALSO WATCH: