Indonesia Volcano Erupts, Thousands Evacuated As Threat Of Tsunami Looms Large

MANADO: Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, prompting the concerned authorities to issue the highest level of alert.

Thousands of people residing near the hotspot were ordered to immediately evaluate as the threat of tsunami from debris sliding into the sea looms large.

The country's volcanology agency had warned that the danger which the volcano posed was not over after it erupted more than half a dozen times this month, compelling the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.

Situated in North Sulawesi province of Indonesia, Mount Ruang erupted at around 01:15 am local time on April 30 (1715 GMT Monday) and then twice more that morning.