Indonesian Man Kills Neighbour For Constantly Asking Him Why He Wasn't Married

JAKARTA: In a bizzare incident, an Indonesian man allegedly killed his neighbour as he was upset and annoyed by the latter constantly poking him as to why he was not married, as per reports.

This shocking murder incident took place on July 29 in South Tapanuli regency, located in North Sumatra.

This horrific crime unfolded when 45-year-old Parlindungan Siregar stormed into the residence of Asgim Irianto, a 60-year-old retired civil servant, at about 8 pm and started attacking him with a piece of wood without any warning.

Local media, citing Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung, reported that Asgim Irianto's wife gave a statement to the cops mentioning the details of the attack.