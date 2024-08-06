Indonesian Man Kills Neighbour For Constantly Asking Him Why He Wasn't Married

JAKARTA: In a bizzare incident, an Indonesian man allegedly killed his neighbour as he was upset and annoyed by the latter constantly poking him as to why he was not married, as per reports.
This shocking murder incident took place on July 29 in South Tapanuli regency, located in North Sumatra.
This horrific crime unfolded when 45-year-old Parlindungan Siregar stormed into the residence of Asgim Irianto, a 60-year-old retired civil servant, at about 8 pm and started attacking him with a piece of wood without any warning.
Local media, citing Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung, reported that Asgim Irianto's wife gave a statement to the cops mentioning the details of the attack.
In a desperate attempt to save his life, the 60-year-old somehow managed to barge out of his house and went to the street after the sudden assault.
However, Irianto was ruthlessly chased by Parlindungan Siregar - who connected a heavy blow to the victim's head.
The impact of the strike was such that Irianto immediately fell to the ground.
Residents in the neighbourhood intervened to stop the attack, following which, they rushed Asgim Irianto to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Unfortunately, the 60-year-old succumbed to his injuries before even reaching the hospital, Assistant Police Commissioner Maria Marpaung informed.
According to reports, the police arrested Parlindungan Siregar within an hour of the attack.
During interrogation, the culprit told the cops that he was frustrated by how often the 60-year-old would irritate him by constantly asking why he was not married.
He decided to take the extreme step of beating his neighbour to death, Siregar confessed.
Prior to the attack, the two were reportedly embroiled in a heated exchange when the chickens they separately owned went to the other's coop, local media reported.
