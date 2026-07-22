Indus Water Treaty to remain in abeyance till Pak ends terror support

Pak efforts to play victim not working, say sources

New Delhi: The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) can no longer function in its present form and will remain in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” ends its support for cross-border terrorism, with any reconsideration of the 1960 pact possible only thereafter as part of a renegotiation process, sources told ANI. According to sources, Pakistan’s attempt to play victim in order to galvanise support for its stand is not working. Recently, the Pakistani side even sought the support of the Canadia Foreign minister during his Pakistan visit to raise this issue.

Sources say any potential dispute on the water treaty has to be approached in a staggered manner. First there needs to be talks at the Government to Government level, then an approach to neutral observers and finally an approach to the Court of arbitration. Pakistan has thus violated the treaty terms by seeking to approach the court directly and thus India is not bound to act.

Sources say Pakistan’s attempt to play victim are not working. There has been no bar on the Pakistani side as far as the building of water storages or dams on their side are concerned. However, there has been no effort to do so and now Pakistan is seeking to pin the blame on India which smacks of double standards.

Sources say Pakistan has been complaining about any activity from India on the eastern rivers which fall under India’s jurisdiction. Sources says no one has bought the Pakistan line that it is India that has violated treaty provisions.

Sources further say Pakistan was asked to reassess the provisions of the treaty in 2023 but Pakistan did not agree to do so. According to sources, the treaty no longer reflects present-day realities, with India’s population, developmental requirements, climate challenges and engineering capabilities having changed significantly over the past six decades. (ANI)

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