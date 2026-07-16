INS Sudarshini showcases India’s maritime heritage at SAIL Boston 250

Boston: Indian Naval sail training ship INS Sudarshini has made a landmark appearance at SAIL Boston 250, with the Consulate General of India in Boston highlighting the vessel’s participation as a symbol of India’s maritime heritage, naval capabilities and growing India-US maritime cooperation.

The Consulate General of India in Boston said on X on Tuesday that a media briefing was held during the Captain’s Reception aboard the ship.

“At the Captain’s Reception on board INS SUDARSHINI participating in SAIL250, @IndiainBoston held a media briefing.”

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Raghuram S. underlined the significance of INS Sudarshini’s participation in the international maritime event commemorating the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

According to the Consulate, the Consul General highlighted that “SUDARSHINI is the only Naval tall ship to participate from Asia & the wider Indian Ocean Region” and noted that the vessel “sailed for 5 & a half months to reach US East Coast to participate in 250th Anniversary of US Independence.” (IANS)

Also read: INS Sudarshini Represents India at United States Sail 250 Celebrations in New York