International Labour Organisation (ILO) ranks Pakistan among worst countries in gender pay gap

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has ranked Pakistan among the worst in South Asia for wage disparities between men and women, confirming long-standing concerns about structural discrimination in the country’s labour market. The ILO’s latest ‘Global Wage Report’ states that women in Pakistan earn an average of 34 per cent less than their male counterparts — a pay gap significantly wider than the global average and worse than in other countries in the region, including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. While some countries have shown gradual improvement in narrowing the divide, Pakistan has made no progress with its deeply embedded socio-economic, cultural, and institutional factors continuing to drive the disparity. A significant portion of female employment in Pakistan is concentrated in the low-wage informal economy that includes agricultural labour, domestic work and home-based manufacturing, with limited protections and virtually no access to formal contracts or benefits. The ILO report highlights that even within the formal sector, women with comparable educational qualifications and job experience earn less than men across most industries, including healthcare, education, finance, and manufacturing. (IANS)

Also Read: Pakistan’s justice system in tatters as Supreme Court admits massive backlog

Also Watch: