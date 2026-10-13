Iran Criticizes US Response as Inadequate on Strait of Hormuz Conditions

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on Monday (local time) claimed that the United States has agreed to some of its seven conditions for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while stating that Washington's response was "inadequate."

"The U.S. has agreed to some of Iran's seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE. Iranian diplomacy has changed, and there will be no return to the status quo ante," Mohsen Rezaei posted on X.

Earlier this month, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding.

Ghalibaf said that the US had recently put forward proposals through a mediator, but that Iran's position remained clear.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations if Washington meets the conditions, including an end to the US naval blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil sales.

Last month, Iran had conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators for starting negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump stated that Tehran may ramp up its actions against Washington ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, noting that the American administration believes Iran is acting under the impression that such measures would inflict damage on the United States.

Speaking at a political event in Tennessee, a traditional stronghold of the Republican Party, Trump maintained that Washington has the capacity to resolve the ongoing war swiftly.

"They'll probably do a little bit extra before the election, thinking it's going to hurt us," Trump remarked, while adding, "But we could end it really quick."(ANI)

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