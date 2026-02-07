Iran enters US nuclear talks 'with open eyes': Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Muscat: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday that Tehran is approaching talks with the United States "with open eyes," while firmly asserting that the Islamic Republic will not yield on its rights. Araghchi made the comments in an X post upon his arrival in Oman's capital, Muscat, where he is leading negotiations with US officials to reach a fair resolution on Iran's nuclear programme. "Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year," he said, adding, "We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights."

He further outlined "equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest" as the "pillars of a durable agreement" that demand genuine commitment from both parties. The Iranian team includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Hamid Qanbari, as well as Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. The US delegation is headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump.

The discussions, scheduled to start later on Friday, are taking place amid an increased US military presence in West Asia and continued threats that have heightened regional tensions. Baghaei had earlier posted on X that the talks are proceeding "with strength and with the objective of achieving a fair, mutually satisfactory and dignified agreement." The current engagement follows five rounds of indirect discussions last year that were halted due to military actions initiated by Israel on June 13, 2025, ahead of the planned sixth round in Muscat, with subsequent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran responded with successful counter-operations on June 24, 2025, which brought an end to the aggression. (ANI)

