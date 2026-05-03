Iran executes two men convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported. The individuals, identified as Yaqoub Karimpour and Naser Bekrzadeh, were hanged following judicial proceedings and the upholding of their death sentences by the Supreme Court of Iran, the report said. It added that Karimpour had knowingly continued his “effective” cooperation with Mossad during the 40-day war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, sending the country’s sensitive information to a Mossad officer through the Telegram messaging platform, Xinhua news agency reported. The other convict, Bekrzadeh, had provided Mossad with information, photos and videos of different public and law enforcement places in Iran, as well as the country’s important government and provincial officials and religious figures, through WhatsApp messaging platform and email in return for certain amounts of money. (IANS)

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