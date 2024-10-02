Iran Fires Atleast 180 Missiles Into Israel; India Issues Travel Advisory

TEHRAN: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, the volatile region (West Asia) is on the brink of a wider regional conflict.
In a series of fresh attacks, Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday. Tehran unleashed as many as 180 missiles towards Israeli territory in retaliation to Israel's relentless bombardment of Lebanon and Gaza.
Most of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel's highly advanced air defense systems but some of the projectiles managed to evade the radar as they landed in central and southern Israel.
Israelis scrambled for bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded and the orange glow of missiles streaked across the night sky.
Israel’s national rescue service said two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel. In the West Bank, Palestinian officials said a Palestinian man was killed by a missile that fell near the town of Jericho, though it wasn’t clear where the attack originated.
This assault came in response to Israel's limited ground incursion in Southern Lebanon. The Iranians had also warned of serious consequences and vowed to take revenge following the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike in Beirut.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that this attack will not go unanswered, warning that the Iranian regime will have to pay a heavy price for their aggression.
Meanwhile, amid a war-like situation in Iran, India on Wednesday, issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against non-essential trips to Tehran.
"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.
ALSO READ: China decries US military assistance approved to Taiwan region
ALSO WATCH: