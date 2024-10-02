Iran Fires Atleast 180 Missiles Into Israel; India Issues Travel Advisory

TEHRAN: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, the volatile region (West Asia) is on the brink of a wider regional conflict.

In a series of fresh attacks, Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday. Tehran unleashed as many as 180 missiles towards Israeli territory in retaliation to Israel's relentless bombardment of Lebanon and Gaza.

Most of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel's highly advanced air defense systems but some of the projectiles managed to evade the radar as they landed in central and southern Israel.

Israelis scrambled for bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded and the orange glow of missiles streaked across the night sky.