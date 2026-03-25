Iran gets new security chief: Baqer Zolqadr appointed as Larijani’s successor

TEHRAN: Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr has been appointed as the new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani who was killed in an Israeli attack last week, the Iranian media reported on Tuesday quoting a statement issued by Mehdi Tabatabai, the Iranian President’s Public Relations aide.

It was stated that Zolqadr has been appointed with the approval and consent of leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei and by the decree of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Zolqadr, a veteran commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), used to serve as the Secretary of the Expediency Council.

“According to insiders, he brings decades of experience across Iran’s military, security, and judicial institutions to the post at a critical juncture. He previously served as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for Basij affairs, and held senior positions in the judiciary for nearly a decade,” leading Iranian network PressTV reported adding that in the late 1980s, Zolqadr served for eight years as head of the IRGC Joint Staff during the presidency of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. He then spent another eight years as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC. (IANS)

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