Iran halts petrochemical exports amid strikes, prioritises domestic supply

TEHRAN: The Iranian government has implemented a total ban on the export of petrochemical products as it scrambles to safeguard internal supplies following a series of precision Israeli strikes on its industrial infrastructure.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, the decision was publicised by the economic newspaper Donya-e-Eqtesad, highlighting a shift in strategy to “prioritize domestic supply and prevent shortages of raw materials.”

The directive, issued on Tuesday by a high-ranking official from the National Petrochemical Company responsible for downstream sectors, “ordered petrochemical firms to suspend exports until further notice.” This move comes as the Islamic Republic attempts to insulate its domestic manufacturing base from the cascading effects of recent hostilities.

The Times of Israel noted that the primary objective of this restrictive measure is to “stabilize domestic markets and ensure supply to industries following damage caused by recent attacks.” By cutting off the international flow of these materials, Tehran hopes to prevent a domestic industrial collapse.

The disruption follows targeted Israeli strikes on the country’s primary energy corridors. “Key petrochemical production hubs in Asaluyeh and Mahshahr were targeted by Israel in recent weeks,” with the operations specifically “hitting the utilities companies providing feedstock for petrochemical plants and disrupting production.”

Compounding the internal production crisis is an escalating maritime blockade. The Times of Israel reported that the United States military has initiated a campaign to halt shipping movements at Iranian ports. This naval pressure is “aimed at dropping Iran’s export revenues and exerting pressure on Tehran,” while the two nations weigh the possibility of a “second round of peace talks during the ongoing ceasefire.”

Despite the regional volatility, Tehran is attempting to project an image of internal stability. Iranian media Fars news agency reports that “domestic prices for petrochemical and related products have been held at pre-conflict levels despite rising global prices,” a policy meant to shield local consumers and factories from inflationary shocks.

The economic stakes of this halt are substantial for the Iranian treasury. According to the Fars news agency, Iran typically “exports around 29 million tons of petrochemical products per year,” generating a revenue stream valued at approximately USD 13 billion. This suspension represents a significant sacrifice of hard currency as the government prioritises survival over trade. (ANI)

Also Read: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says China has assured US it will not send Iran weapons