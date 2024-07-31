Iran: Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran

TEHRAN: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in Iran's capital Tehran, Hamas announced on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite military wing of Iran, who revealed that Haniyeh's residence in the Iranian capital city of Tehran was targeted in the attack that killed him.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released a statement to condemn the death of their leader. They accused the Zionist regime of Israel, their arch enemy, of executing the plot to assassinate Ismail Haniyeh on his residence in Tehran.

Notably, Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.