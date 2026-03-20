Iran launches 64th Wave of ‘operation true promise 4’; Israel claims strike on IRGC helicopter

Tehran: Iran on Thursday launched the 64th wave of operation True Promise 4 against Israel, reported the country's state media Press TV.

Yesterday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple strikes under the banner of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched in response to an "unprovoked act of aggression" by the US-Israeli coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, Press TV reported.

According to the news outlet, since the operation began, Iranian forces have till Wednesday carried out 63 waves of missile and drone attacks using advanced weaponry, hitting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories as well as US bases and assets across the West Asia region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces said that its Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter of Iran at the Sananaj Airport.

Noting that the action deepens the blow to the military capabilities of Iran, the IDF said that it continues to expand aerial superiority in western Iran.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the strike came on the basis of precise real-time intelligence.

It was written on X, "The Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan. The IDF continues to deepen the blow to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and to expand its aerial superiority in western Iran. Yesterday (Wednesday), based on precise real-time intelligence guidance, an Air Force aircraft identified and struck an "MI-17" helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamedan." (ANI)

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