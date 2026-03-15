Iran launches new wave of missiles amid escalating conflict in West Asia

TEHRAN: Iran's military on Saturday launched a fresh wave of missiles as part of ongoing strikes against regional adversaries amid the West Asia conflict, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

The incident came moments after a spokesperson from Iran's military warned that Tehran could target ports and docks in the United Arab Emirates after recent US strikes on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports.

The warning came as tensions escalated in the Gulf following US missile strikes on military facilities on Kharg Island on Friday.

Saturday's warning specifically addressed the UAE, urging civilians to avoid ports and docks.

"We warn the UAE leadership that the Islamic Republic of Iran views it as its legitimate right to strike the origins of American missile launches--those concealed in ports, docks, and shelters used by US forces under the cover of Emirati cities--in defence of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said, as quoted by CNN.

According to CNN, Kharg handles around 90 per cent of Iran's crude oil exports and is considered vital for the country's economy. US officials and Iranian state media said that the strikes did not hit oil infrastructure or targets related to oil trade. (ANI)

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