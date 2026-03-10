Iran launching missiles toward Jerusalem: Israel Defence Forces (IDF)

JERUSALEM: The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned missile attacks by Iran targetting Jerusalem, describing it as an attack on sites revered by billions of believers. The Ministry highlighted that the strikes during the holy month of Ramadan targetted some of the city's most sacred landmarks.

Sharing a video of the attack on the social media platform X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "The Iranian regime is launching missiles toward Jerusalem, the city sacred to billions of believers, during the month of Ramadan. Over the Western Wall. Over Al-Aqsa Mosque. Over the Church of the Holy Sepulchre."

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In recent minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas," IDF posted on X.

"The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives," it added. (IANS)

Also Read: Israel eliminates head of Hamas Internal Security Forces: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)