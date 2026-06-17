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Iran, Lebanon Speakers Urge Protection of Beirut’s Sovereignty, Call to Uphold Peace Deal Commitments

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday underscored the need to uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty
Iran, Lebanon
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TEHRAN: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday underscored the need to uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty and ensure the implementation of commitments arising from the memorandum of understanding as part of the peace deal between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia. The two leaders also highlighted the role of the international community in ensuring an end to the conflict and preventing further escalation in the region. (ANI)

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