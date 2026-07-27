Iran, Oman discuss arrangements for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Iran and Oman held several rounds of technical talks in Tehran to discuss arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Sunday that the talks were “useful and forward-looking” and progress had been made.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baqaei said the talks were held on Friday and Saturday at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, during which, they discussed common principles and practical mechanisms for ensuring safe maritime traffic through the strategic waterway while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states, Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Baqaei added that Oman delegation left Iran on Saturday. However, the two nations would continue the technical and political consultations. When asked regarding the current situation about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there had been no change in the status of maritime traffic in the waterway, IRNA reported.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

The talks between the two nations come amid renewed tensions in West Asia following military exchanges between the US and Iran. (IANS)

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