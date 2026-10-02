Iran Rejects UK Claims of Involvement in RAF Fairford Incident Amid Ongoing Investigation

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi rejected on Thursday the British government's claim that Iran has "played a part" in a recent incident near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford, a base hosting the US Air Force in southwest England.

British police on Sunday detained five men, all in their 20s, on suspicion of "explosives and terrorism offences" in the Gloucestershire countryside near the air base after they were informed that three vans had been seen heading to the base, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Araghchi issued the denial in a post on social media platform X Thursday, a day after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in an interview with BBC News, "There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing, complex, and serious police investigation." On Monday, the five individuals were all released on police bail after an examination of what was found in the vans and an investigation into the addresses linked to them across London.

"PM Burnham says the UK Government 'can confirm our belief that we believe Iran to have played a part' in the RAF Fairford incident," said Araghchi, adding, "I can confirm Iran's belief that releasing supposed terrorists working for foreign states really says it all. You're barking up the wrong tree."

Britain's decision to grant the suspects bail was criticised by US officials, including President Donald Trump. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had been "disturbed" by the move.

Trump also said that the United States would win its war with Iran "very quickly", claiming Tehran's military capabilities had been severely degraded and Washington had established "virtually total control" of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.Trump made the remarks on Wednesday (local time) during a White House event marking National Hispanic Heritage Month, where he ranged across foreign policy issues including Iraq, Iran and Venezuela before turning to the theme of the celebration. (IANS)

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