Iran says ready to help ease Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Tehran: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday held a telephonic discussion amid growing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

Both ministers reviewed regional developments and bilateral ties with Araghchi reportedly stressing restraint, dialogue to resolve conflicts, cooperation on the Helmand River, border security, and advancing regional peace and stability.

During the call, Araghchi expressed deep concern over the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He urged both sides to exercise restraint and halt the hostilities, citing that continued tensions between the two neighbours would not only cause humanitarian losses but also undermine the stability of the entire region.

“The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated Tehran’s readiness to help ease tensions and facilitate constructive dialogue between the two countries. For his part, Minister Muttaqi briefed Araghchi on the latest developments and stressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan favours dialogue and peace over military confrontation,” Iran’s leading Mehr News Agency reported.

“The two ministers also discussed the issue of Helmand River water rights, emphasising the need to uphold existing water agreements, enhance technical cooperation, and jointly manage water resources to prevent waste and ensure Iran’s rightful share during the current season,” it added.

On Friday, officials from Iran and Afghanistan had met in Kabul to discuss security cooperation between the two neighbours and the ways to ensure security along the common border.

The meeting, held in Kabul, was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Alireza Bikdeli, Director General for South Asia at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Reza Bahrami, and interior minister of the Taliban, Sirajuddin Haqqani. (IANS)

