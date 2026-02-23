Iran signals hard stance as ‘extremist’ US remarks draw condemnation

Cairo: Iran vowed to uphold national unity and designated the naval and air forces of European Union (EU) states as terrorist organizations. The move came as a US envoy’s controversial remarks drew widespread condemnation across Arab countries.

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national resilience and unity, saying that Iran will not yield to external pressure as it navigates nuclear negotiations with the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will make efforts and will not bow before any of the difficulties we are faced with,” he said in remarks carried live by state-run IRIB TV. While acknowledging difficulties, Pezeshkian called for national cohesion, urging Iranians to “put aside the differences” and stay united.

Pezeshkian’s remarks follow a recent US military buildup in the Middle East and two rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, which have centered on Iran’s nuclear program and the possible lifting of US sanctions. (IANS)

