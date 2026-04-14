Iran Slams US Hormuz Blockade as ‘Maritime Piracy’, Warns Enemy Ships Will Be Denied Passage

Tehran: Iran on Monday severely condemned Washington's decision to impose restrictions on the transit of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, terming US President Donald Trump's decision for a naval blockade starting Monday evening, India time, as an illegal action and an instance of "maritime piracy".

A spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of the Iranian military command asserted that the Iranian Armed Forces consider defending the country’s legal rights a natural and lawful duty.

"Accordingly, ensuring security in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely continue to be carried out by the devoted Armed Forces, and as has been repeatedly declared, enemy-affiliated vessels do not have and will not have the right to cross the Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels, in compliance with the regulations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will continue to be permitted passage through the strait," Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Central Headquarters 'Khatam al-Anbia', was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency. "Furthermore, given the continuation of enemy threats against the Iranian nation and the national security of our country even after the end of the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz," he added. The military spokesperson warned that if the security of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, "no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe", Tasnim reported. (IANS)

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