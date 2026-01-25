Iran thanks India for opposing ‘unjust and politically motivated’ UNHRC resolution

TEHRAN/NEW DELHI: Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India, on Saturday expressed Tehran's "sincere gratitude" to the Indian government for its "principled and firm support" while voting against a resolution which was finally adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during its 39th special session on Friday.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the Govt. of India for its principled and firm support of I.R. of Iran at the UNHRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India's commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty," Fathali posted on X.

In the resolution - adopted by a vote of 25 in favour, 7 against and 14 abstentions - the UNHRC strongly deplored the violent crackdown of peaceful protests resulting in the deaths of thousands of persons, including children, and large numbers of injured individuals, as well as the arrest of thousands in connection with the nationwide protests that started on December 28.

"The UNHRC adopted the resolution in which it extended the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran for two years, and the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran for one year. The resolution also called for an urgent investigation by the Fact-Finding Mission, in the context of the repression of nationwide protests beginning 28 December 2025," read a statement issued by the UNHRC.

"It urged the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respect, protect and fulfil its human rights obligations and to take all measures necessary to stop and prevent extrajudicial killing, other forms of arbitrary deprivation of life, enforced disappearance, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrest and detention, incommunicado detention and torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including against peaceful protesters," it added. (IANS)

