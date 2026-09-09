Iran to continue resistance until making ‘aggressors’ regretful: Masoud Pezeshkian

TEHRAN: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that the country will continue its resistance with strength until the "aggressors" are brought to complete regret.

In a post on social media platform X, he also highlighted Iran's opposition to war. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been opposed to war and considered the preservation of the people's interests and ensuring the (West Asia) region's security to lie in refraining from warmongering," Pezeshkian said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added, "However, just as it has courageously risen to defend against aggression up to this day, Iran will continue this resistance with strength until the aggressors are brought to complete regret, and will remain the guardian of the rights of the great Iranian people."

On Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy in Cairo to discuss regional security tensions and navigation disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The two sides reviewed potential economic impacts on Arab nations, particularly Iraq, caused by disruptions to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising its importance to global trade and energy supplies, the statement said. (IANS)

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