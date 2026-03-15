Iran totally defeated, says Trump; releases video of US action on Kharg Island

Washington, DC: Hours after directing significant airstrikes against military installations on Kharg Island, US President Donald Trump released Video footage of the bombing campaign showing the scale of destruction of Iranian assers and claimed that Iran has suffered a decisive defeat and is now attempting to negotiate a settlement.

In a statement released on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the "Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!"

The President earlier described the operation as "the most powerful bombing raid" in the history of the Middle East, specifically targeting Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran's oil exports.

He claimed that American forces had "totally obliterated" all intended military targets while intentionally leaving the island's energy infrastructure untouched. Located in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island serves as the primary terminal for Iranian oil and remains a vital component of the country's energy sector.

Trump noted that the decision to spare these facilities was based on reasons of "decency", though he issued a stern warning regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that any disruption to the free and safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway would lead him to "reconsider the decision" regarding the island's oil infrastructure.

The President had initially announced the offensive late on Friday (US local time), writing that at his direction, the United States Central Command had "totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island."

He maintained that while the military mission was absolute in its destruction of defensive targets, the preservation of the oil facilities remains conditional on Iran's future conduct in international waters. (ANI)

Also Read: US Military Campaign Degrades Iran's Armed Forces: Over 6,000 Targets Struck