Iran warns Hormuz Strait not ‘theatre’ for transregional powers’ military display

Tehran: A senior Iranian diplomat warned that the Strait of Hormuz is not a “theatre” for transregional powers’ military display.

“Iran, as the responsible authority and guarantor of security in the strait, warns against any military movement in the sensitive waterway,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on social media platform X.

The strait’s security is the sole responsibility of Iran and Oman, Gharibabadi said, dismissing a joint statement on Friday by outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, Xinhua news agency reported.

In their statement, Starmer and Macron described the waterway as a “vital artery” for the global economy, adding, “Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the strait is a matter of global concern.”

They said Oman has agreed to work with Britain and France to ensure “its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation,” stressing that Britain and France “also stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation” in the strait. (IANS)

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