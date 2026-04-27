Iran won’t negotiate under pressure, says President Masoud Pezeshkian

Tehran: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, and siege, Mehr News Agency reported on Sunday.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian, criticized continued violations and coercive behaviour by the US during both the negotiations and the ceasefire period, the Mehr News Agency report revealed.

The Iranian President stated that actions related to Washington’s so-called maritime restrictions on Iran constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire understandings and are inconsistent with the United Nations Charter. Such measures, he said, together with threatening rhetoric, have heightened doubts regarding the US commitment to the diplomatic process.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s determination to defend its national security, and warned of all possible consequences of any renewed confrontation by the US and Israel for both regional and global stability.

He further emphasized that Iran remains committed to building and strengthening relations with all neighbouring countries, including those along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, based on good neighbourliness and mutual respect. He expressed hope that these states will also work collectively to promote regional peace and security, independent of external interference.

According to the ISNA report on Sunday, Aagachi also spoke to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held consultations and talks over the phone last night.

As peace talks enter murky waters, several sticking points remain between the US and Iran.

The US wants Iran to suspend its nuclear programme, but the latter said that the restriction should be for just a limited period. The US wants to take custody of Iran’s stockpile of 400kg of highly-enriched uranium. Tehran has rejected the demand, as per Al Jazeera. Iran insists it will maintain restrictions on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz until the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. But Trump says the blockade will remain in place until a deal is reached. Iran is also demanding sanctions relief and the unfreezing of assets worth USD 20 billion as part of any lasting agreement. (ANI)

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