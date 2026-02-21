Iranian FM discusses indirect US talks with Egyptian, Russian counterparts

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held separate phone calls with his Egyptian and Russian counterparts over the latest developments regarding indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

In his conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi highlighted efforts to prepare a draft for the negotiations based on mutual respect and interests regarding the second round of talks with Washington, which was held in Geneva on Tuesday, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty, for his part, welcomed the ongoing diplomatic process between Iran and the United States, urging that the consultations continue to achieve an "acceptable" framework for the involved parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed "the current situation with the Iranian nuclear programme, including with due regard for the outcome of the indirect US-Iranian contacts held in Geneva," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's support for the negotiation process aimed at "finding equitable political and diplomatic solutions based on respect for Iran's legitimate rights, in accordance with the principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

The renewed diplomatic process between Iran and the United States comes amid heightened tensions between the two sides, and a US military buildup in the region. (IANS)

