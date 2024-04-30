Iranian Foreign Ministry rejects speculation about nuclear cooperation with North Korea

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected speculation about nuclear cooperation with Pyongyang following the arrival of a North Korean business delegation in Tehran. The group, headed by Minister for External Economic Relations Yun Jong Ho, travelled to the Iranian capital last week for an economic conference, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani. Any link to cooperation on nuclear matters was “unfounded,” he added. There was speculation in South Korea that military cooperation between North Korea and Iran could be discussed during the visit. The two countries - both of which have faced strict international sanctions and isolation on the diplomatic stage for their nuclear activities- have repeatedly been accused of active cooperation, particularly in the field of missile technology. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘North Korea installs mines on inter-Korean road within demilitarized zone’ Says South Korean military

Also Watch: