Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani calls for international action against Israel

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has called on governments and international organisations to fulfill their “human, legal and historical responsibility” and take action to stop Israel’s “genocidal crime” against Palestinians in Gaza.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a post on social media platform X, citing as proof of Israel’s “genocidal crime” in Gaza a report titled “Anatomy of a Genocide” presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Tuesday by Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel’s “genocidal crime against the Palestinians has now been confirmed and asserted by the special rapporteur at the UNHRC,” Kanaani said, stressing, “Now governments and international political and legal assemblies and institutions are not only subject to the judgment of the world public opinion, but also to the judgment of history.”

A total of 32,552 Palestinians have been killed and more than 74,980 others were injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its offensive against Hamas on October 7, 2023, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday. (IANS)

